Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

