Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NYSE:ABT opened at $69.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,591.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

