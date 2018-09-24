AB-Chain RTB (RTB) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. AB-Chain RTB has a market cap of $324,634.00 and $10,186.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AB-Chain RTB token can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, AB-Chain RTB has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00291391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00153493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.06986573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AB-Chain RTB Token Profile

AB-Chain RTB launched on February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,857,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,281,455 tokens. The official website for AB-Chain RTB is ab-chain.com . The official message board for AB-Chain RTB is medium.com/ab-chain . AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN

Buying and Selling AB-Chain RTB

AB-Chain RTB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AB-Chain RTB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AB-Chain RTB using one of the exchanges listed above.

