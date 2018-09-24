$469.27 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report sales of $469.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.54 million and the highest is $475.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $441.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $771,405 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Steven Madden by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,181,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $56.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Steven Madden’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, October 12th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 11th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

