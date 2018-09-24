$414.17 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to post sales of $414.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.47 million and the highest is $437.76 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $323.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $429.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CODI opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.49. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

