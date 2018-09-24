281,575 Shares in Knowles Corp (KN) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 281,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 15.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 342,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Knowles by 17.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 697,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 3.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 111,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE KN opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Polacek acquired 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $29,902.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $571,966.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

