$161.55 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $161.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.40 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $143.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $757.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.50 million to $765.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $846.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $836.00 million to $866.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $2,735,732.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,995 shares in the company, valued at $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,193 shares of company stock worth $6,841,756. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 276,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $15,745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4,108.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 564,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $775.77 million, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.