14,000 Shares in Healthequity Inc (HQY) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 414.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 5,212.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 171.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $99.99.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Healthequity from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Healthequity from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 15,596 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,250,019.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $371,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.