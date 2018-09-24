129,475 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 160.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 385.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 58.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Scotiabank began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

