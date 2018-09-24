$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Worldpay Inc (WP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Worldpay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Worldpay posted sales of $554.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

In related news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,056 shares of company stock worth $14,524,114 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $709,395,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $242,467,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $217,397,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $184,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

WP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. Worldpay has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

