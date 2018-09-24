-$0.05 EPS Expected for Alteryx Inc (AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Alteryx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Alteryx to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In other news, insider Langley P. Eide sold 37,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $2,048,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,463,986 shares of company stock valued at $190,021,190 over the last three months. 39.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $40,538,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after buying an additional 655,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $12,649,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1,038.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 254,946 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alteryx has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.26 and a beta of 0.04.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

