Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $101.49 and a one year high of $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $1,420,196.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $4,065,045.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,244,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

