Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zafgen in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zafgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Zafgen stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,689. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $396.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.62. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. analysts expect that Zafgen will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zafgen by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 174,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

