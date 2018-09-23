Zacks: Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCB. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Itau Corpbanca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of ITCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itau Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itau Corpbanca during the second quarter worth $266,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 25.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 262,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

