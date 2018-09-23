Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Waste Management (WM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $104.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating objectives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. It aims to focus on improving customer retention by providing better service and higher value solutions. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Waste Management continues to enjoy a dominant market capitalization and a steady annual dividend policy. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, stringent government regulations are likely to erode Waste Management's profitability as compliance with such regulations increases operating costs. The pricing environment also remains challenging and highly competitive due to aggressive bidding by smaller competitors. High debt remains aother major concern.”

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.56.

NYSE WM opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 546.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

