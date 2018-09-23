Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 69.92%. sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,071.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kirchmann bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $98,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,144.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $195,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,931,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 353,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,269,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 401,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

