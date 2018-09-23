Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HOPE stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lee Song sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Byun sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $721,735.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

