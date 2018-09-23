Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to “Hold”

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.76. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

