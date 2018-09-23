Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hecla Mining (HL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,849,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,987,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,765 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,639,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,562 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,349,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 965,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

