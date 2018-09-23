Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Group (ASPU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $84,296. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

