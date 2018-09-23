Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VEON (VEON) to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEON. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

VEON stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.50. VEON has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 154,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in VEON by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in VEON by 933.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,910,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

