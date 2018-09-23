Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based, interconnect products to world-class server, storage, and infrastructure OEMs servicing Fortune 500 data centers, the world’s most powerful supercomputers, and mission critical embedded applications. The company’s Virtual Protocol Interconnect enables standard communication protocols to operate over any converged network (InfiniBand, Ethernet, Data Center Ethernet) with the same software solution. Utilizing proven networking, clustering, storage, virtualization and RDMA acceleration engines, VPI optimizes application performance, power consumption, workload agility, and total system efficiency while future-proofing IT infrastructure. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a $83.60 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $761,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,633 shares of company stock worth $32,655,311 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 115,778 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 5,000,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

