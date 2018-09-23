Zacks: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Internet Initiative Japan an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIJI stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $409.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.69 million. equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

