Zacks: IMMURON Ltd/S (IMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

IMMURON Ltd/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IMMURON Ltd/S an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMMURON Ltd/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised IMMURON Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMMURON Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of IMRN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 1,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. IMMURON Ltd/S has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.70.

IMMURON Ltd/S Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that produces antibodies to treat various diseases, including infectious diseases, cancers, and chronic inflammatory diseases.

