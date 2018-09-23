Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CWCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $241,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,689. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 11.46%. sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

