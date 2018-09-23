Zacks: Brokerages Expect Timkensteel Corp (TMST) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Timkensteel posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

TMST stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 380,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,572. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $646.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 981,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,563,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,717,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

