Zacks: Brokerages Expect Timken Co (TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $904.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will announce $904.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.50 million. Timken reported sales of $771.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Timken stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Timken has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

In related news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,030,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,966,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,944,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,673,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,879,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,535,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

