Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.93. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $549.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.76 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Sunday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 1,727,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Karl Watson purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $750,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $501,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

