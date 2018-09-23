Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DRNA. B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

In related news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $40,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,063,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,546. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

