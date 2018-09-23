Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DRNA. B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

In related news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $40,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,063,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,546. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply