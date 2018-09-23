Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx Inc (CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.03 million to $69.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $91.88 million to $94.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 108.99% and a negative net margin of 121.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on CareDx to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.94. CareDx has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 16,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $409,856.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $494,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CareDx by 737.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 325,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CareDx by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 51.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

