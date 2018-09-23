Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

ACRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $159,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

