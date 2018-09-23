Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. General Mills also posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after buying an additional 4,033,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,682,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,171,000 after buying an additional 598,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,330,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,719,000 after buying an additional 96,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,644,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,359,000 after buying an additional 46,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,166,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,829,000 after buying an additional 250,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,420. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

