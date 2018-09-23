Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.03. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,270,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 149,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

