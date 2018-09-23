Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post $109.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.01 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $100.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $429.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.88 million to $435.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $454.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $440.87 million to $462.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 12,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 6,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,362 shares of company stock worth $2,426,234 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $9,780,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 262,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

