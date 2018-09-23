YEE Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $60,559.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, Huobi and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00292557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00153533 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.41 or 0.07228923 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

YEE launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex, ABCC, DEx.top and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

