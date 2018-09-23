XO Group (XOXO) versus SinglePoint (SING) Financial Analysis

XO Group (OTCMKTS: SING) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for XO Group and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

XO Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Given XO Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XO Group is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Risk & Volatility

XO Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of XO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of XO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XO Group and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XO Group 7.73% 8.57% 7.32% SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XO Group and SinglePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XO Group $160.56 million 4.50 $5.53 million $0.39 71.46 SinglePoint $250,000.00 134.67 -$1.98 million N/A N/A

XO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint.

Summary

XO Group beats SinglePoint on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc. provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years. The company's network of Websites also comprise GigMasters, an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and others. It also offers local online advertising programs, such as online listings, digital advertisements, and direct email marketing; and national online advertising programs consisting of display advertisements, custom and brand-integrated content, direct emails, and placement in its online search tools. In addition, the company provides transaction offerings that include a registry service, which enables users to create, manage, and share various retail store registries from a single source; and retailer and local vendor offerings, such as invitations, stationery, reception decor, and personalized gifts. Further, it publishes The Knot national and regional magazines. The company was formerly known as The Knot, Inc. and changed its name to XO Group Inc. in June 2011. XO Group Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and acquisition company, which focuses on acquiring companies. The portfolio of companies of the firm includes payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. It operates through In-House Services and Referral Services segments. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

