WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.26 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $324.09 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.72 and a one year high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.06.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $4,002,805.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,872 shares of company stock worth $6,594,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

