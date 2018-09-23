WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.03 Million Position in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,379,000 after buying an additional 624,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 4,349.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 338,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 330,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 320,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 311,217 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $43.35 on Friday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MINI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

