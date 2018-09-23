Winpak Ltd. (WPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$47.86 on Friday. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$42.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.97.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.04. Winpak had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of C$290.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$290.30 million.

In other Winpak news, insider Kevin Mathew Byers sold 2,200 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.31, for a total value of C$79,882.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Winpak and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

