William R. Hutchinson Buys 4,000 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.