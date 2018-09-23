Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wesco Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WAIR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 1,098,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wesco Aircraft has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAIR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the first quarter worth $914,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 193.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

