Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Trimmed by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,809,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $154,981,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Edward Jones raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.28.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

