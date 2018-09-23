Warwick Board Sells 20,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Stock

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) insider Warwick Board sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$207,600.00.

Warwick Board also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Warwick Board sold 3,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00.

PVG opened at C$10.53 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$7.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.52.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$189.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$184.97 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

