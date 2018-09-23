WARP (WARP) Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges

WARP (CURRENCY:WARP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One WARP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WARP has a market capitalization of $74,164.00 and $0.00 worth of WARP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WARP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WARP alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039273 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008679 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000802 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About WARP

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2016. WARP’s total supply is 1,095,224 coins. The official website for WARP is www.warpcoin.com . The Reddit community for WARP is /r/warpnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WARP’s official message board is www.warpcoin.com/forum . WARP’s official Twitter account is @warpcoin

WARP Coin Trading

WARP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WARP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WARP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WARP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WARP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WARP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.