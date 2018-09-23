Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (BC8) a €100.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BC8. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.75 ($100.87).

BC8 stock opened at €87.00 ($101.16) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €75.40 ($87.67).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

