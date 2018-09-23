Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Walt Disney worth $282,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,604,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $362,063,000 after buying an additional 1,255,464 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,137,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 951,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,174,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,434,000 after purchasing an additional 923,048 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

