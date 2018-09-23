Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Decreased by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 4.2% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

DIS opened at $110.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

