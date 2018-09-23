Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes $5.31 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $19.16 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

