Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Stock

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,932,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $697,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $591,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $4,899,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $1,958,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BJ opened at $29.15 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.00” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

