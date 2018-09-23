Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $6.19 Million Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $41,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 161,302 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $6,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,538,000 after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 2,058.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.30 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

